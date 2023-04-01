Kerala KTET Exam 2023: Registration Starts From 3 April: Steps To Download Here
Kerala KTET March 2023: The last date to apply is 17 April.
According to an official notification, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will commence the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET March registration process for Kerala KTET Exam 2023 from 3 April on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates who are interested in applying for the KTET March 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.
This year the KTET Exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the second shift will start from 2 pm and end on 4:30 pm.
Kerala KTET Exam 2023: Last Date of Registration
The last date to apply for the Kerala KTET Exam is 17 April 2023.
Kerala KTET Admit Card 2023: Release Date
The Kerala KTET Admit Card will be released on 25 April 2023.
Kerala KTET Exam 2023: Application Fee
The application fee for Kerala KTET Exam 2023 is Rs 500 for general category candidates. However, the candidates belonging to SC, ST, differently abled and other reserved categories have to pay a registration fee of Rs 250.
Kerala KTET March Registration 2023: Steps To Apply
Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Kerala KTET March 2023.
Register as a new candidate to create login details.
Go to the login page.
Enter the personal login credentials.
Hit the register option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Upload documents, if any.
Pay the registration fee.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Print and save a copy of application form for further references.
