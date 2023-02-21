KEAM 2023 Exam Schedule Out on cee.kerala.gov.in, Registrations to Begin Soon
Below are the details for the KEAM 2023 exam schedule. registration to begin after Pharmacy Exam.
The Commission of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced the KEAM 2023 exam dates yesterday, 20 February 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam schedule on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
As per the KEAM 2023 schedule, the entrance examination for the Engineering and Pharmacy students candidates will be conducted on 17 May 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- 10 AM to 12:30 PM and second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The two papers include- Paper 1 Physics & Chemistry and Paper 2 of Mathematics.
Candidates who wish to appear for the KEAM 2023 will soon be able to see the notification regarding the registration and other details soon on the official website. Thus candidates must keep an eye on the official website that they don't miss any updates.
How to Check Schedule for KEAM 2023 Exams?
Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Press Release available for KEAM
Engineering and Pharmacy exams.
A new PDF file will open with all the exam dates.
You can check and download the schedule.
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
