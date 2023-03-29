CUET UG 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

The CUET UG 2023 registration process is scheduled to end on 30 March for everyone.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency, NTA is getting ready to close the registration process for CUET UG 2023 tomorrow, Thursday, 30 March. Candidates who are interested to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration are requested to visit the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. All interested candidates should finish the process soon because there is little time. The process to register for the Common University Entrance Exam is extremely simple. One should stay alert and take note of the latest announcements.
Everyone should complete the CUET UG 2023 registration correctly and carefully. Candidates who will not submit the application form within the deadline will not be allowed to appear for the exam. It is important to remember that the last date to apply for CUET UG Is Thursday, 30 March. The portal to apply for the entrance exam will close after that.
The CUET UG exam helps everyone get admission to their favourite universities. All students registering for the same should stay alert and know the exam dates. They must also keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest official announcements.
As per the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 application correction window is set to open on 1 April and end on 3 April. Candidates should note that the exam city announcements will be done later, most probably on 30 April.
The fees will be charged depending on the number of subjects selected by the candidates. More details will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the application process is over.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to apply for the CUET UG 2023 online:
Browse through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states CUET UG 2023 on the homepage.
Enter your registration details in the provided space and log in to your account.
Fill in the application form carefully and make the payment online.
Download the form from the official website after completing all the steps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)