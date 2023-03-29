CUET UG 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA is getting ready to close the registration process for CUET UG 2023 tomorrow, Thursday, 30 March. Candidates who are interested to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration are requested to visit the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. All interested candidates should finish the process soon because there is little time. The process to register for the Common University Entrance Exam is extremely simple. One should stay alert and take note of the latest announcements.

Everyone should complete the CUET UG 2023 registration correctly and carefully. Candidates who will not submit the application form within the deadline will not be allowed to appear for the exam. It is important to remember that the last date to apply for CUET UG Is Thursday, 30 March. The portal to apply for the entrance exam will close after that.