JNU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List on 17 August: Check Dates & Details Here

JNU PG Admission 2023 first merit list will be declared on the official website for candidates.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is getting ready to release the JNU PG Admissions 2023 first merit list on Thursday, 17 August. The ones who are interested to take admission in the university should go through the details on the first merit list carefully. It is important to download the JNU PG admissions merit list from the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates will be notified as soon as the merit list is declared on the website for all.
As of now, it is expected that the JNU PG Admissions 2023 first merit list will be released on 17 August. Candidates who registered for the admission process are requested to stay alert and go through the announcements on the website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. All the important details regarding the first merit list are stated online for those who want to know.
Candidates must keep updating the above-mentioned website for announcements. The JNU officials will announce important dates about the admission process on the site so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
As per the latest details, candidates shortlisted in the JNU PG Admission 2023 first merit list can complete the pre-enrolment registration and payment for blocking of seats from 17 August to 21 August.
The second merit list for the JNU PG admissions 2023 is scheduled to be declared on 25 August. The verification of shortlisted candidates will be held on 1 September, for the MA programme in Foreign Languages.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the JNU PG Admissions 2023 first merit list online:
Visit the official site - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JNU PG Admissions 2023 first merit list" on the homepage.
The merit list will display on your device and you can check if your name is present.
Download the JNU PG merit list from the site and save a copy for the future.
