CTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date Out: Exam on 20 August; Read More Details Here

CTET Admit Card 2023 date has been announced. Check details here.
CTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a CTET notification on the official website, ctet.nic.in for candidate who submitted the CTET application form 2023. According to the notice, the CTET Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 20 August.
Prior to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the CBSE will issue Admit Card on the aforementioned website. The CTET 2023 admit card will be released on 18 August.
Earlier, the CTET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip was updated on the official website for the candidates to check their examination cities. Previously, the candidates had selected their exam cities based on the online CTET examination. But now the exam will be held in the offline mode, therefore the examination cities have been changed.
The CTET 2023 exam will be conducted on 20 August in an offline mode.
The CTET 2023 admit card will be released two days before the examination on 18 August 2023.
Once released, the CTET 2023 admit card can be downloaded on the official website, ctet.nic.in.
Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CTET 2023 admit card.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up.
Check the exam details like roll number and exam center carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
