Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is gearing up to release the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 16 August. All concerned candidates patiently waiting to check the seat allotment result should keep a close eye on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. It is important to note that the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared online only, so registered candidates should download it from the site as soon as the link is activated.

The Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result date is mentioned on the official schedule. One can take a look at the date and other important details about the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on the website – kea.kar.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must complete the following counselling steps as per the schedule.