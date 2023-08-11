1st Sem UG Courses BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA in J&K; Last Date Today for Admission

J&K UG Admission 2023-24 Last Date: According to an Allocation-cum-Admission Undergraduate Programs Schedule Jammu and Kashmir released on the official website: jkadmission.samarth.ac.in, the admission to different undergraduate courses like Bachelors of Arts (BA), Bachelors of Science (BSc), Bachelors of Commerce (BCom), Bachelors of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) will be concluded today on Friday 11 August 2023 at mid-night.

Candidates who wish to seek admission into different UG courses of J&K must apply before the deadline by following the below steps. Candidates must note down that the application process for the 1st Sem UG courses across J&K started from 27 July 2023.