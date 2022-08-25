ICSI CS Result 2022 Today: CS Executive, Professional Result Date; Details Here

ICSI CS Result 2022 for executive and professional courses will be released on 25 August.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to formally declare the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses today, on Thursday, 25 August. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional programmes was released at 11 am, while the result for the Executive courses will be declared at 2 pm. The results will be available on the official website – icsi.edu.
Candidates can check and download the ICSI CS Result 2022 from the official website – icsi.edu. Candidates should keep a close eye on the website.
To check the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses, candidates must log in to their registered accounts on the official website.
On the other hand, the result/marks statement for the ICSI CS Professional programme exam will be delivered to the registered address of the candidates.
The ICSI conducted the CS Professional and Executive exams from 1-10 June.
Here are the steps that all the candidates should follow to download the ICSI CS Result 2022:
Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) – icsi.edu.
Click on the CS Professional, CS Executive Result link on the homepage.
Key in your login details (User ID and Password).
The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on your screen.
Download the results from the official website and keep a hard copy of the same.
