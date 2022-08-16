TNEA Rank List 2022 Declared: Check Official Website; Know Latest Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has officially declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Candidates can check the TNEA Rank List 2022 as it has been released formally on the website. It is important to note that the rank list is available on tneaonline.org for all the candidates interested to check it. They are requested to keep a close eye on the aforementioned website on Tuesday.

