CUET PG 2022 Correction Window: Check Last Date To Correct Application & Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 correction window on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to make any corrections in the CUET PG 2022 application form is cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest official details, the last date to make corrections to the application form is Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates can make changes in the form till 11:50 pm on Tuesday.

Everyone must note that the CUET PG 2022 correction window will remain active till Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates have to make changes in the application form within the deadline. They must check the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, for all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates should go through the CUET PG registration form carefully before submitting it.