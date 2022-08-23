CUET PG 2022 Correction Window: Check Last Date To Correct Application & Updates

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction window is active till 23 August.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 correction window on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to make any corrections in the CUET PG 2022 application form is cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest official details, the last date to make corrections to the application form is Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates can make changes in the form till 11:50 pm on Tuesday.
Everyone must note that the CUET PG 2022 correction window will remain active till Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates have to make changes in the application form within the deadline. They must check the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, for all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates should go through the CUET PG registration form carefully before submitting it.
The CUET PG 2022 correction window officially opened on 21 August. Candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website to make changes in the form.
Candidates have to pay an additional fee to make any changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form. They should pay the fee online on the website after making the changes in the form.
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will not provide further chances to make corrections in the CUET PG 2022 application form.
Here are the simple steps that all the candidates should follow if they want to make corrections to the CUET PG 2022 registration form:
Go to the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that states CUET PG 2022 Correction Window on the home page
Log in to your account on the website to make the necessary changes
The CUET PG Application Form 2022 will open up on your screen
Make the required changes in the form and pay the fee online
Tap on the Submit option
Download a copy of the updated registration form for future use
