Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Declared: How To Check, Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Released: Check the list of candidates who qualified for PET/PST.
The Rajasthan Police declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 on 24 August 2022. Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam can check their results from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must remember that the result has been officially released for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 that was held for 4,388 constable posts.
The result is now available for all the battalions, including Rajasthan Home Guard, 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, District Dungarpur, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi, District Pratapgarh, and District Banswara. To check the complete list of battalions, please visit the official website.
The Rajasthan constable recruitment exam 2022 was held from 13 to 16 May 2022 and on 02 July 2022. Candidates who cleared the recruitment exam will have to appear in PET/PST now. The list of candidates who are eligible for PET/PST is available on the official website.
Candidates must remember that the Rajasthan Police has also released the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 answer key on the official website. Candidates can use it to check and calculate their scores.
How To Check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022?
Candidates who want to check their Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 scores must follow the below steps:
Visit the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in.
on the homepage, go the recruitment & result section.
Search for the direct result links that read as '
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Result'.
Click on each link according to your choice.
A PDF result copy will show up on your screen.
Check the result against your roll number to know whether you have qualified for the PET/PST or not.
Follow the same steps to check the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 answer key.
Download and save a result copy for future reference.
