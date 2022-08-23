JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today: How To Download?

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today: How To Download?

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card will be released on jeeadv.ac.in at 10:00 am on Tuesday.
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released on the official website on Tuesday, 23 August.

According to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Schedule notice available on the official website (jeeadv.ac.in), the JEE Admit Card will be available for download from Tuesday, 23 August 2022. The direct link for downloading the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam admit card will be activated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay at 10:00 am. Candidates who have applied for the exam can get the admit cards online by using their login credentials like the application number and password created during the application submission.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is conducted for candidates who successfully qualified the JEE Main 2022 exam. Candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced exam will become eligible to get admission into the various IITs of the country.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Release Date and Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on the official website at 10:00 am on Tuesday, 23 August 2022. Candidates must keep checking the website to stay updated with the latest information.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Last Date & Time of Downloading

As per the JEE Advanced Exam Schedule, the deadline to download the admit cards at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August 2022.

JEE Advanced Exam final answer key and Result 2022 is expected to be released at 10:00 am on Sunday, 11 September 2022. Prior to that, the provisional answer key will be published on 3 September.

JEE Advanced 2022 Examination Date

Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Advanced exam 2022 must note that the exam will be conducted on Sunday, 28 August. The examination will consist of two papers – Paper 1 & Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the home page, search for the latest notifications

  • Click on the direct link for downloading admit card

  • Enter your login details

  • Hit the login option

  • Your JEE Advanced Exam 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

  • Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake

  • Download, save, and print out a copy of the admit card for future reference

