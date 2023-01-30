ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely Today: Check icai.nic.in; Know the Details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared soon on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam results today, Monday, 30 January 2023. All interested candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the institute so that it is easier for them to check and download it. The CA Foundation result will be announced soon on icai.org or icai.nic.in. Interested candidates must stay alert and know the latest announcements.
Candidates should download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 from icai.org or icai.nic.in as soon as it is released online. After downloading the result, one must go through the marks and other details mentioned on it carefully. Everyone should know that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not mentioned an official release date for the result.
However, it is likely that the CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared today on the official website. Once the results are announced, candidates will be notified about it via the website of the institute.
Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, had earlier announced that the ICAI CA Foundation Result could be declared between 30 January and 6 February for interested candidates.
It is important to note that the ICAI has recently announced the CA Inter and Final results for candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. You must check and download the result from the website soon.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the ICAI - icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Provide your login details in the correct space and tap on submit once you are done.
Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores on the result properly and download it from the official website.
You can take a printout of the CA Foundation Result 2022 if required.