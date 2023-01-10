NEET MDS 2023 Application Starts: Check nbe.edu.in; Know the Latest Details Here

NEET MDS 2023 application process has already started online.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 registration process on Monday, 9 January 2023. One should note that the registration process for the entrance exam is taking place online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), nbe.edu.in. Candidates who are interested to appear for the NEET MDS 2023 must apply on the website soon. All the details are available online.
It is important to note that the NEET MDS 2023 application process already started on Monday. Candidates should register themselves for the exam by the last date if they want to sit for the upcoming entrance exam. After registering for the exam, one must keep an eye on the website, nbe.edu.in, for all the updates on the NEET MDS.
As of now, only the registration process has begun; interested candidates must finish the steps soon online.
According to the latest official details available, the NEET MDS 2023 application will continue till 30 January 2023, 11:55 pm for all interested candidates.
Candidates should go through the registration details and apply soon, within the last date, on the official website, nbe.edu.in. Only registered candidates can appear for the entrance exam.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the NEET MDS 2023 application online as it has already started:
Go to the website, nbe.edu.in.
Click on the NEET MDS 2023 application form on the website.
Register yourself and create your login details such as your User ID and password.
Now, fill in the details to access the application form.
The NEET MDS 2023 application form will appear on your screen.
Fill out the personal details carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents as per the size.
Pay the application fee and cross-check the details before tapping on submit.
Download the form from the website.