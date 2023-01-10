NEET MDS 2023 Application Starts: Check nbe.edu.in; Know the Latest Details Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 registration process on Monday, 9 January 2023. One should note that the registration process for the entrance exam is taking place online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), nbe.edu.in. Candidates who are interested to appear for the NEET MDS 2023 must apply on the website soon. All the details are available online.

It is important to note that the NEET MDS 2023 application process already started on Monday. Candidates should register themselves for the exam by the last date if they want to sit for the upcoming entrance exam. After registering for the exam, one must keep an eye on the website, nbe.edu.in, for all the updates on the NEET MDS.