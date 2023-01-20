Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Round 1 Result 2022: The KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) has released the DCET (Diploma Common Entrance Test) result 2022 for the mock seat allotment round 1 on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can download and check their Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment result 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps.

The Diploma Common Entrance Test is held annually by the KEA for candidates who are interested in getting admission to the 2nd or 3rd year semester engineering courses.

Besides, DCET is conducted for students who want to get admission in the architecture courses.