ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely To Be Out on 30 January - Check Details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The ICAI (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 anytime soon between 30 January to 6 February 2023. However, the concerned officials have not confirmed the exact result date yet.

Candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation Exam 2022 will be able to download and check the result from the official website, icai.org by following the below mentioned steps.

As per an official tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, "I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. Final date will be announced in due course. Please wait for @theicai notification.