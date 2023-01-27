CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 Soon; Check cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Classes 10 and 12 students are eagerly waiting for the board exam admit cards to be released. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card soon on their official website. Once the admit cards are released, students of classes 10 and 12 can download their respective hall tickets from the website – cbse.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must keep a close eye on the website.

It is important to note that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card for classes 10 and 12 is an important document. One must download it as soon as it is released on the official website – cbse.gov.in. All the details and important announcements about the hall tickets will be available on the aforementioned website for students.