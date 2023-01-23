JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon: Exam Begins Tomorrow - Details Here

JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card Release Date Soon: NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for Day 2 Exam anytime today, 23 January 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note down that this year NTA didn't release the admit cards of all exam days together. Instead, the hall tickets for first days of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam were released on 21 January and are available on the aforementioned website.