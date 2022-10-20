Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins: Last Date and Details Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration has begun on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has officially opened the registration window for Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 Counselling for interested candidates. Candidates can apply online for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022. The registration process is taking place on the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com. Candidates must take note of the important dates so they can register on time for the counselling process on the site.
The Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration dates are mentioned on the website, uhsrugcounselling.com. Interested candidates can go through them. They must note the latest updates from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, regarding the counselling process. The registrations are only taking place online via the official website for all students.
The method to register for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 is extremely simple. Candidates must remember the login details for future use.
According to the latest official details, the Haryana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration will take place till 23 October, 11:59 pm. Candidates must apply for the process within the deadline if they want to appear for the next rounds.
As of now, the provisional allocation of seats, deposition of provisional tuition fee online, document verification, and last date of joining have not been announced.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to register for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 online:
Go to the website, uhsrugcounselling.com.
Click on the link that states Haryana NEET UG counselling registration on the homepage.
Fill out the application form correctly, upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, and tap on submit after cross-checking.
Pay the required application fee online via the portal.
Now click on submit to confirm the process.
Download the application form from the website for future reference.
