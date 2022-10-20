NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Released; Check Latest Details

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result can be downloaded from the website.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result on Wednesday, 19 October, for candidates. It is important to note that the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Final Result has been released on the official website so the candidates can check and download it. The website that one should visit to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result is mcc.nic.in. All the important details are mentioned on the site.
Candidates are requested to download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result soon from the official website. They must check the details on the result carefully before downloading it from mcc.nic.in.
According to the official details, candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result by entering their NEET PG roll number, password, and the given security pin.
The ones who are shortlisted in the NEET PG 2022 second round of counselling have the opportunity to confirm their joining by reporting at the allotted medical college. They have to pay the college fee by 26 October.
Here are the steps that one should follow to download the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result online:
Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "Online Registration for Round 2" on the homepage.
Enter your NEET PG Roll Number, Password, and security pin correctly to check your result.
The NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Final Result will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Take a printout and save a copy of the round 2 final result for future reference.
