NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Released; Check Latest Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result on Wednesday, 19 October, for candidates. It is important to note that the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Final Result has been released on the official website so the candidates can check and download it. The website that one should visit to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result is mcc.nic.in. All the important details are mentioned on the site.

Candidates are requested to download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result soon from the official website. They must check the details on the result carefully before downloading it from mcc.nic.in.