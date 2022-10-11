Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Know How to Apply

KNR University of Health Sciences is all set to begin the registration process for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022. The registration process will begin on 11 October 2022. The registration process is being conducted to fill in the seats for MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

According to the official notice, the application process will begin at 10 AM today and the the last date to register is 18 October 2022, 6 PM.