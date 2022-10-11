Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Know How to Apply
Interested candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 on the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in
KNR University of Health Sciences is all set to begin the registration process for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022. The registration process will begin on 11 October 2022. The registration process is being conducted to fill in the seats for MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in.
According to the official notice, the application process will begin at 10 AM today and the the last date to register is 18 October 2022, 6 PM.
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to register
Go to the official site of tsmedadm.tsche.in.
On the homepage, search for the registration link and click on it.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
You will have to fill the application and follow the process, click on submit.
Download the form and keep the printout for future use.
The candidates from the general category will have to secure at least 117 out of 720 while the candidates from SC/ST/BC and Persons with disability of SC/ST/BC will have to score 93 and Persons with Disability from other category will have to score 105 out of 720.
For further details, candidates can check related details through the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences
