Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Details

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment List: Submit your grievances by 17 October, 12 pm.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has formally released the round 1 merit list and provisional allotment of seats of the candidates who have registered for MD/ MS/ Post MBBS DNB/ Post MBBS Diploma. All interested candidates must note that the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List has been declared on the website. One can check and download the list from the website - hry.online-counselling.co.in. Candidates should go through the details carefully.
One should remember that the candidates can also raise grievances, if there are any, against the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List. However, everyone must raise their grievances within the mentioned deadline. According to the official details, candidates can submit their grievances by 17 October, 12 pm. They must download the provisional allotment list from the website - hry.online-counselling.co.in.
It is important to note that the candidates can raise objections against the provisional allotment list online only. All the details are mentioned on the official website so one can go through them.
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List: Important Details
According to the latest official details, candidates can submit their grievances against the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List by logging in to the admission portal.
Then they have to raise a ticket under the category "Allocation Grievances" to raise their grievances. Everyone should remember that the grievances link will be active till today, Monday, 17 October, at 12 pm only. Candidates have to complete the process as soon as possible.
The Haryana NEET PG seat allocation has been done based on the preferences filled by the candidates.
The NEET PG scores and ranks have also been taken into consideration by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana before releasing the list.
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List: Steps to Download
Here are the simple steps that candidates must follow to download the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List online:
Go to the website - hry.online-counselling.co.in.
Click on the link that states Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List on the homepage.
A PDF will open on your screen.
Download the list from the website to take a better look at it.
Keep a hard copy of the provisional allotment list for your reference.
Contact the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana in case of any problem or submit your grievances against the list online, if there are any.
