Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has formally released the round 1 merit list and provisional allotment of seats of the candidates who have registered for MD/ MS/ Post MBBS DNB/ Post MBBS Diploma. All interested candidates must note that the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List has been declared on the website. One can check and download the list from the website - hry.online-counselling.co.in. Candidates should go through the details carefully.

One should remember that the candidates can also raise grievances, if there are any, against the Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List. However, everyone must raise their grievances within the mentioned deadline. According to the official details, candidates can submit their grievances by 17 October, 12 pm. They must download the provisional allotment list from the website - hry.online-counselling.co.in.