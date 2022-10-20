Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List To Release Today; Check Details Here

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences is all set to release the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 today, Thursday, 20 October. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam and registered for medical admission under state quota seats must go through the provisional merit list. It is essential to note the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be declared online. One must keep a close eye on the website – bfuhs.ac.in – to check the list.

Candidates must download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list from the website, as soon as it is released. They are requested to check all the details on the website – bfuhs.ac.in. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences updates every detail on the official website to make it easier for the candidates to access.