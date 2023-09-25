GATE 2024 Registration To End This Week; Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in for Details

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is getting ready to formally end the GATE 2024 registration soon. As per the latest official details, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration window is scheduled to close on 29 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates have a few more days to apply for the engineering exam on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You must fill out the registration form carefully and go through the latest updates on the site.

The GATE 2024 registration is taking place online only and candidates can check the details on the website. You must go through the important dates before completing the application process on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The registrations without paying a late fee will end on 29 September. Interested candidates should keep this information in mind and complete the application process soon.