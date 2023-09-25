Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 3 Begins At dmeodisha.in

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 3 Begins At dmeodisha.in

Check the important dates, website, and steps to apply for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 3
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 begins

(Photo: iStock)

Directorate of Medical Education, Odisha has opened the registration window for round 3 of Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling yesterday, 24 September 2023. Candidates willing to apply for Round 3 can do so on the official website at dmeodisha.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply for Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 till September 26. They will also have to get their original documents verified on September 28. The organization will release the provisional merit list on 2 October 2023.

Candidates can raise objections against the merit list on 3 October 2023. The revised provisional merit list will be released on 4 October 2023.The final merit list on October 10 and candidates who wish to participate in the third round of counselling will need to pay a fee of Rs. 2,500.

How To Apply For Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3?

  • Visit the official website of DME Odisha at dmeodisha.in.

  • On the homepage, click on Odisha NEET PG 2023 counselling link.

  • You will have to enter the login credentials and submit.

  • You will have to fill the application form and make the online payment of application fees.

  • Then submit the application.

  • You can save and download the page on the device.

  • Take a printout for future use.

