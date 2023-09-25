Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 3 Begins At dmeodisha.in

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 begins
(Photo: iStock)
Directorate of Medical Education, Odisha has opened the registration window for round 3 of Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling yesterday, 24 September 2023. Candidates willing to apply for Round 3 can do so on the official website at dmeodisha.in.
As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply for Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 till September 26. They will also have to get their original documents verified on September 28. The organization will release the provisional merit list on 2 October 2023.
Candidates can raise objections against the merit list on 3 October 2023. The revised provisional merit list will be released on 4 October 2023.The final merit list on October 10 and candidates who wish to participate in the third round of counselling will need to pay a fee of Rs. 2,500.
Visit the official website of DME Odisha at dmeodisha.in.
On the homepage, click on Odisha NEET PG 2023 counselling link.
You will have to enter the login credentials and submit.
You will have to fill the application form and make the online payment of application fees.
Then submit the application.
You can save and download the page on the device.
Take a printout for future use.
