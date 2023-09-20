UGC NET 2023 December Exam Dates Announced by NTA; Check the Latest Details Here

The UGC NET 2023 December exam dates are announced by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally announced the UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates for candidates. As per the latest official announcements, the UGC NET 2023 December cycle exam will be conducted from 6 December to 22 December. One can take a look at the detailed notification on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once declared. Candidates preparing to appear for the entrance exam can go through the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body and stay updated.
The UGC NET 2023 December cycle exam dates are announced online so you can go through them easily. Concerned candidates can download the UGC NET 2023 notification from the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in later. You can check the important dates whenever you want after downloading the notification. All the latest updates are available on the site so you can check them easily.
As of now, the NTA announced the December cycle exam dates via platform X (previously known as Twitter). You can take a look at the official post on the social media platform.
You must keep a close eye on two websites for all the latest updates, they are as follows:
nta.ac.in
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
As per the latest details, the UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from 13 to 17 June.
The second phase was conducted from 19 June to 22 June, for all registered candidates. Now, interested candidates should wait for the UGC NET December exam notification to be released so they can know the exact dates.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the UGC NET 2023 December exam notification, once declared:
Visit nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "UGC NET 2023 December Cycle Exam Dates" on the homepage.
The exam PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the exam dates and other important details.
Download the PDF from the website for your reference.
