GATE 2023 Result to Release Today After 4 PM: Check gate.iitk.ac.in for Updates

The Indian Institute of Technology of Kanpur (IITK) is getting ready to release the GATE 2023 result today, Thursday, 16 March 2023, for all candidates eagerly waiting to check their scores online. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 result will be declared on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in on Thursday. All candidates should keep a close eye on the website today if they want to check their scores on time and know other important details.

As per the latest official details available online, the GATE 2023 result is likely to be available after 4 pm today, Thursday, 16 March. Candidates must keep checking the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in for all the updates from the Indian Institute of Technology of Kanpur. One can also review the GATE 2023 schedule online to know the dates.