GATE 2023 Result Date: Know How To Download Scorecards and Check Important Dates
GATE 2023 Result: The result and scorecard will be available on gate.iitk.ac.in for all candidates to check.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be released this week. The Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) has decided to release the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to check and download it. The website that concerned candidates should visit to download the result, once released on the mentioned date is gate.iitk.ac.in. The official site contains important details about the result for interested candidates.
The GATE 2023 result link will be activated on the official website once the institute declares it officially for everyone. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website – gate.iitk.ac.in – till the result date, which is 16 March and check their scores on time. The IIT Kanpur will update important information on its official website.
One can go through the GATE 2023 schedule available on the official website. The result date and other details are mentioned on the schedule so that candidates can get ready beforehand. They should be prepared to check the result on time and download the scorecards, once declared.
GATE 2023: Result Details and Important Dates
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2023 result will be released on 16 March and the scorecards will be available for download on 21 March.
It is important to note that along with the result, the GATE 2023 final answer key will also be declared on the website for interested candidates. One can download the result and the answer key at the same time.
Candidates should know that the GATE cut-off marks for this year will be announced along with the result.
One should take note of all the latest announcements and stay updated with the details.
GATE 2023 Result: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates must know while checking the GATE 2023 result online:
Visit the GATE website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Click on the active link that states GATE 2023 result on the home page
Key in your login credentials and tap on submit to view the result
The GATE result will open on your screen
Go through your marks and personal details carefully to see if you have qualified for the exam this year
Save a copy of the result for future reference
