GATE 2023 Result Date: Know How To Download Scorecards and Check Important Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be released this week. The Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) has decided to release the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to check and download it. The website that concerned candidates should visit to download the result, once released on the mentioned date is gate.iitk.ac.in. The official site contains important details about the result for interested candidates.

The GATE 2023 result link will be activated on the official website once the institute declares it officially for everyone. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website – gate.iitk.ac.in – till the result date, which is 16 March and check their scores on time. The IIT Kanpur will update important information on its official website.