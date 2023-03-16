Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How To Check BSEB Inter Result Online & Via SMS

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result or BSEB Inter Exam Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps to check their result online and via SMS.

The Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 to 11 February 2023.