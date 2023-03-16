Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How To Check BSEB Inter Result Online & Via SMS
Bihar Board Result 2023: The BSEB 12th class result will be out anytime soon. Check details below.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result or BSEB Inter Exam Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps to check their result online and via SMS.
The Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 to 11 February 2023.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time
According to reports, the board officials started the evaluation a day after the exam. The BSEB Inter evaluation process was held from 12 February till 5 March 2023. Now, it is time for the BSEB Inter Result, which will be out shortly.
As of now, the BSEB has not announced the official date and time of the Bihar Board 12th class result. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website and social media platforms of the Board to get the latest result updates.
Steps To Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class (Inter) Result Online
Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Bihar board 12th result 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Steps To Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class (Inter) Result Via SMS
Open the messaging application on your mobile phone.
Type a message in this format: BIHAR12<space>ROLL-NUMBER.
Now send this message to 56263.
Once the message is sent successfully, you will receive your Bihar Board 12th class result directly on your mobile phone through an SMS.
