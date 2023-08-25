DU PG Admission 2023: Second Merit List to Release Today; How To Download Here

DU PG Admission 2023 Round 2 merit list can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
Delhi University (DU) is getting ready to declare the second merit list for the DU PG Admission 2023 on Friday, 25 August, for all interested candidates. The ones who are taking part in the admission process should note that the DU PG Admission 2023 second merit list will be released on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. One must go through the details mentioned on the second-round seat allotment list carefully after downloading it from the website on Friday.
Shortlisted candidates in the DU PG Admission 2023 second merit list have to complete the admission steps on time. As of now, it is confirmed that the second-round allotment list will be declared on Friday. Students should keep a close eye on the website – admission.uod.ac.in to – check the merit list on time. All the announcements are available online.
The second merit list for PG admissions will be activated online on the website so that concerned candidates can download it easily. You do not have to check any other website to download the merit list.
According to the latest details announced by the officials, candidates selected in the DU PG Admission 2023 second merit list have to book their seats by 28 August, at 4:49 pm. Candidates have to complete the process by the deadline.
Once the second merit list admission process is over, candidates have to wait for the third merit list to be released.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the DU PG Admission 2023 Round 2 merit list online:
Go to the admission site – admission.uod.ac.in.
Find the candidate's portal and type in your login credentials.
Your DU PG Round 2 merit list will appear on the screen.
Check if your name is present in the list.
Download the second merit list from the website.
Save a copy on your device for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)