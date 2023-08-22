Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exam Dates 2024 Announced; Full Academic Schedule Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exam Dates 2024 Announced; Full Academic Schedule Here

Check the dates for practical exams, theory exam, and result for CHSE Odisha 12th Board.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

CHSE announced the Odisha 12th schedule 2023-34.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>CHSE announced the Odisha 12th schedule 2023-34.</p></div>

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE in Odisha has released the academic calendar for the session 2023-24 and it has all the details about the Plus 2 exams for the year 2024.

According to the schedule, the exams will begin on February 14, 2024, and will continue till March 13, 2024. The examinations will be held in two shifts: the first shift is from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon while the second shift is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The candidates must be clear that the practical exams will begin in the first week of January 2024 and a candidate needs to secure at least 30 percent in each subject and must have an overall aggregate of 33% to pass the Odisha Plus 2 exams.

The Odisha Plus 2 exam 2024 results may be released in either April or May 2024. The application process for the examination is likely to begin between November 10 and November 25, 2023.

The board decided to take the Plus 2 examinations in February due to the upcoming 2024 general election. Early exams in February would lead to earlier result declarations.

Also ReadSSC GD Constable Result 2023 Declared: Download From ssc.nic.in; Latest Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024: Important Dates

  • Commencement of classes- As per the government order

  • Form filing for ex-students (regular)- 15 to 30 September 2023

  • Form filling for regular students- 10 to 25 November 2023

  • Submission of documents for both ex-regular and regular students- 27 to 30 November 2023

  • Admit Card Release for Annual Higher Secondary (AHS) Exam 2024- 25 December 2023

  • Practical exam for AHS- first week of January 2024

  • Submission of the practical mark- second or third week of January 2024

  • Theory exam- 14 February to 13 March 2024

  • Result Declaration- last week of April or first week of May 2024

  • Form fill-up for instant HS exam- Third week of May 2024

  • Instant HS exam- second week of June 2024

Also ReadSSC Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check CGL, CHSL, JE and SI Exam Dates Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT