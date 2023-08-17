JNU PG Admissions 2023: 1st Merit List To Be Released Today: Steps To Download

JNU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List To Be Released Today.
JNU PG Admissions 2023 First Merit List: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the 1st merit list 2023 on 17 August for all candidates who have applied for admission to different post graduate (PG) programmes in the University.
Once released, candidates who have applied for the JNU PG Admissions this year can download and check the JNU PG Admission First Merit List 2023 on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, by following the below mentioned steps.
All those candidates who will be selected in the JNU PG 2023 1st Merit List on Thursday must note down that the pre-enrolment registration process, fee payment and blocking of seats will start from 17 August and end on 21 August 2023.
The physical verification of documents for all courses will be carried out from 4 September to 13 September 2023, except for candidates who have applied for MA in Foreign Languages – for which the physical verification of documents will commence from 1 September 2023.
The JNU PG 2023 Second Merit List will be released on 25 August for supernumerary seats. Those candidates who will be selected under the supernumerary quota will be allowed to complete the pre-enrolment registration process and blocking of seats till 28 August 2023.
Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for JNU PG 2023 First Merit List.
A PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Check the merit list carefully to know whether you name is enlisted or not.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
