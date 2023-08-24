Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Rescheduled; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA announced yesterday that the the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been rescheduled and the authority has also released a notice regarding the same on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the authorities have postponed the Karnataka PGCET exam 2023 after the students informed the exam conducting authority that the final semester exams for a few Universities are being held during September and they made a request to defer the PGCET examination 2023.
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2023 was to be conducted on 9 and 10 September 2023 and the exam has now been postponed.
The official notice on the website reads, "Students are informing KEA that in a few Universities final semester degree exams are happening during September and requesting to postpone the PGCET-2023 exam. In view of the final degree exams are not yet completed by a few Universities and by considering the interest of the students, PGCET-2023 is scheduled to be held on 09-09-2023 and 10-0-2023 for admission to MBA / MCA / M.Tech. / M. Arch Courses is postponed."
The PGCET exam will be conducted in two shifts and the merit list will also be released along with the PGCET result 2023.
