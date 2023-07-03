DU Admissions 2023 Registration for PG Courses: Check DU SOL Website for Details

DU Admissions 2023 Registration for PG Courses has started on the official website.
Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has officially started the registration for postgraduate courses for the year 2023-24. It is important to note that the DU Admissions 2023 registrations are taking place online and DU SOL is conducting it. DU SOL is famous for its distance education. It offers a wide range of programmes in courses like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Sanskrit), and Master of Commerce (MCom).
The DU Admissions 2023 registrations for PG courses are taking place on the website - soladmission.samarth.edu.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details on the website such as eligibility, application fees, etc. They can also contact the DU SOL officials for more updates on the DU admission registrations for PG courses.
You must keep a close eye on the official website - soladmission.samarth.edu.in after registering yourself for the DU PG courses online. All the important details such as admission dates will be stated on the website for those who want to know.
As per the latest official details announced by DU SOL, the last date to complete the DU admissions registration process is 15 August 2023. The eligibility criteria are mentioned on the website for those who want to take a look at them.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the DU Admissions 2023 registrations for PG courses online:
Visit the official website - soladmission.samarth.edu.in.
Tap on the active link that states "DU Admission 2023" registration on the homepage.
Create your registration details and open the application form.
Fill out the personal details, academic qualifications, and other information on the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the asked documents.
Pay the required application fee online via the portal and click on submit.
You can download the registration form for future use.
