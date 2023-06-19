Andhra University Admission 2023 Starts Today: Know Schedule; How To Apply Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has decided to start the admission process for undergraduate programmes in Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce, Management, Computer Applications, etc., today, Monday, 19 June 2023. Students can start registering themselves for the Andhra University Admission 2023 on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. One must complete the application process on time to appear for the admission steps. It is important to know the latest updates and announcements by the State Council.

The APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed had earlier said in a statement that the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) programmes for the 2023-24 academic year will be made available on 18 June. Now, candidates can apply for the Andhra University Admission 2023 on the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. You can take admission in the different undergraduate courses.