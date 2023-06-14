Starting this academic year, the Delhi University (DU) will admit students into the PhD programme through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). A new set of guidelines were approved during the University’s Executive Council meeting on 9 June.
In addition to the changes in admission rules, DU has mandated publication of at least two research papers in "renowned and credible" journals.
Read more to find out about the new regulations for PhD scholars.
What are the new rules regarding admissions?
A press release from the office of the Vice-Chancellor read, “The entrance test will be through the national-based CUET (PhD)-2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).” It, however, added that teaching and non-teaching category serving in DU can directly appear for the interview.
Admissions on the basis of CUET will begin from the academic year 2023-2024.
What are the changes regarding research papers?
Among the amendments, a new provision states that PhD scholars should publish at least two research papers in University Grants Commission's CARE (Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics) list journals before the submission of the thesis and produce evidence in the form of a letter or a reprint.
Officials said that the departments have been asked to prepare a list of renowned and credible journals. “The university will consider publication of papers in these journals only,” Prakash Singh, director of South Campus, Delhi University told news agency PTI.
DU Approves Changes for Doctorate Courses: What are The New Guidelines?
1. Why was this change made?
Singh said that there has been an increase in publications of not-so-known journals. “Moreover, earlier it was a rule to publish at least two papers but it was discontinued. Now it is being reintroduced,” said Singh.
According to the previous rules, PhD scholars had to publish at least one research paper in a "refereed journal" before submitting their thesis.
What has changed for teaching and non-teaching staff?
Teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to attend classes and write exams without it affecting their assigned duties during office hours. According to officials, this relaxation will help them in obtaining a PhD.
How will a PhD thesis be evaluated under the new rules?
A thesis submitted by a scholar will be evaluated by their research supervisor and at least three external examiners who are experts in their field and not employed by the University.
Such examiners should be academics with a good record of scholarly publications in the field.
Earlier, the thesis was evaluated by just three external examiners. According to the new rules, one of the external examiners will be chosen from outside India whenever possible. In addition to this, the viva-voce board will consist of the research supervisor and at least one of the external examiners.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
Why was this change made?
Singh said that there has been an increase in publications of not-so-known journals. “Moreover, earlier it was a rule to publish at least two papers but it was discontinued. Now it is being reintroduced,” said Singh.
According to the previous rules, PhD scholars had to publish at least one research paper in a "refereed journal" before submitting their thesis.
What has changed for teaching and non-teaching staff?
Teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to attend classes and write exams without it affecting their assigned duties during office hours. According to officials, this relaxation will help them in obtaining a PhD.
How will a PhD thesis be evaluated under the new rules?
A thesis submitted by a scholar will be evaluated by their research supervisor and at least three external examiners who are experts in their field and not employed by the University.
Such examiners should be academics with a good record of scholarly publications in the field.
Earlier, the thesis was evaluated by just three external examiners. According to the new rules, one of the external examiners will be chosen from outside India whenever possible. In addition to this, the viva-voce board will consist of the research supervisor and at least one of the external examiners.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)