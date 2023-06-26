TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Begins Today for Phase 1 Registration: Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on 26 June 2023, started the online registration for Phase 1 Counselling of TS EAMCET on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to get admission in B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses must apply for the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 on the aforementioned website by following the below steps.

According to the schedule, Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET 2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling.