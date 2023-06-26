TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Begins Today for Phase 1 Registration: Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on 26 June 2023, started the online registration for Phase 1 Counselling of TS EAMCET on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates who wish to get admission in B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses must apply for the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 on the aforementioned website by following the below steps.
According to the schedule, Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET 2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling.
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling: Important Dates
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Start Date: 26 June 2023.
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling End Date: 5 July 2023.
Verification of Certificates: 28 June to 8 July 2023.
Provisional Allotment List Release Date: 12 July.
Admission Process Starts: 12 July 2023.
Admission Process Ends: 19 July 2023.
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Starts: 21 July 2023.
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Ends: 22 July 2023.
For more detailed information, check the full schedule here.
How To Apply for TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling?
Go to the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
An application form will open on the screen.
Fill the details carefully.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
You will get a confirmation message for registration completion.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)