SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Application Fee & More For 28 Vacancies

State Bank of India has notified the interested candidates about the recruitment drive being conducted and candidates can apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The registration process was initiated on June 1 and will continue till June 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill 28 posts in the organization. Have a look at the vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, application fee and more.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Vice President (Transformation): 1 post
Senior Special Executive - Program Manager: 4 posts
Senior Special Executive - Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post
Senior Special Executive - Command Centre: 3 posts
Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post
Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for the SBI recruitment 2023 process can check the details on the official website for each post.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection process will be based on Short-listing & interview (for regular post- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing) & short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post). For other posts- shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The candidates can apply for the SBI SCO recruitment process by paying a fee and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of ₹750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates. There are no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
