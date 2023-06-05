SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Application Fee & More For 28 Vacancies

State Bank of India has notified the interested candidates about the recruitment drive being conducted and candidates can apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The registration process was initiated on June 1 and will continue till June 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill 28 posts in the organization. Have a look at the vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, application fee and more.