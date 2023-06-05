ADVERTISEMENT

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Application Fee & More For 28 Vacancies

Check the last date to apply, selection process, and eligibility criteria for the SBI SCO recruitment 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Application Fee & More For 28 Vacancies
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

State Bank of India has notified the interested candidates about the recruitment drive being conducted and candidates can apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The registration process was initiated on June 1 and will continue till June 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill 28 posts in the organization. Have a look at the vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, application fee and more.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

  • Senior Special Executive - Program Manager: 4 posts

  • Senior Special Executive - Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post

  • Senior Special Executive - Command Centre: 3 posts

  • Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post

  • Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts

Also Read

India Post Recruitment 2023 for 12,828 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts: Steps To Apply

India Post Recruitment 2023 for 12,828 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts: Steps To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the SBI recruitment 2023 process can check the details on the official website for each post.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will be based on Short-listing & interview (for regular post- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing) & short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post). For other posts- shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidates can apply for the SBI SCO recruitment process by paying a fee and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of ₹750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates. There are no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Also Read

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Know How To Apply; Check Vacancy Details

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Know How To Apply; Check Vacancy Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  SBI   SBI recruitment 2023 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
×
×