IGNOU Admission 2023-24 Fresh Cycle Begins: Know Last Date; Check Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened its fresh admission cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes recently. It is important to note that the last date to register for the various programmes at IGNOU for the 2023-24 academic year is 30 June. One must take note of the last date and apply for the programmes accordingly if one wants to appear for the admission process. All concerned candidates should stay informed of the details.
It is important to note that IGNOU provides certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, and degrees. For those who do not know, most of these programmes have been developed after conducting surveys. Every year, many candidates apply for these courses and the last application date for the 2023-24 academic year is already announced. The courses comply with the National Education Policy 2020.
To apply for the academic year, you have to visit the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in. It contains all the important details about the application process and other updates about the programmes.
IGNOU Admission 2023-24: Details
As of now, all concerned candidates should note that they have to complete the IGNOU admission process for 2023-24 by the last date, which is 30 June, if they want to enrol for the different programmes and courses offered by the university.
After finishing the application process, one must keep a close eye on the official website - ignou.ac.in for all the latest updates from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
The university will update important dates and information on its official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. One should also take note of the latest announcements by the officials.
IGNOU Admission Process 2023-24: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to register for the IGNOU admission process 2023-24 online:
Visit the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states IGNOU admission 2023-24 on the homepage.
Create your login details by providing your personal information.
Now, fill out the form and complete the steps carefully.
Upload your documents as per the measurements on the form.
Click on submit once you are done.
Download a copy of the admission form for your reference and take a printout, if needed.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
