DU to Launch CSAS 2022 Portal Soon: Check Undergraduate Admission Process Here

DU UG Admissions 2022 to begin very soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi University is expected to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to fill up the applications for admission in the undergraduate courses "very soon". The DU Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, officially confirmed this information on Wednesday, 31 August. The university is taking admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The CSAS portal will be launched so that the undergraduate admission process is completed smoothly for all the aspirants.
The CUET UG 2022 debut edition officially concluded on Tuesday, 30 August. Initially, all phases of the CUET UG 2022 were set to end on 20 August. However, with the delay in the CUET UG exams, the launch of the CSAS portal has been delayed too.
Admissions through the CSAS portal will include three phases, which are mentioned below for the DU UG aspirants:
Phase 1: Candidates will have to submit the CSAS 2022 application form within the deadline.
Phase 2: They have to select the programmes and fill their preferences in the form online.
Phase 3: Candidates have to complete the seat allocation and admission process.
The candidates will need their CUET 2022 score, which would have been declared by then, in the second phase of the DU admission process through the CSAS portal.
Approximately 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for the CUET 2022. Keep an eye out to know when the CSAS 2022 portal will be launched by the university.