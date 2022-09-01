DU to Launch CSAS 2022 Portal Soon: Check Undergraduate Admission Process Here

The Delhi University is expected to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to fill up the applications for admission in the undergraduate courses "very soon". The DU Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, officially confirmed this information on Wednesday, 31 August. The university is taking admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The CSAS portal will be launched so that the undergraduate admission process is completed smoothly for all the aspirants.

The CUET UG 2022 debut edition officially concluded on Tuesday, 30 August. Initially, all phases of the CUET UG 2022 were set to end on 20 August. However, with the delay in the CUET UG exams, the launch of the CSAS portal has been delayed too.