JMI Admission 2022 Started for CUET, JEE Based UG Programmes; Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for its undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jmicoe.in. The last date to apply for the JMI UG programmes is today, 29 August 2022.

According to the official notification released on the website, “The online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations website, jmicoe.in, shall remain open from August 27 to 29 for registration of admission to undergraduate admissions of JEE/NATA, and the programmes of the JMI whose test is being conducted by CUET”.