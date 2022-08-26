CUET: ‘Students Are Being Treated as Guinea Pigs,’ Says DU Prof Nandita Narain

There have been reports of technical glitches, cancellations, and issues with admit cards as far as the CUET is concerned. Do you think the decision was taken at short notice?

We were absolutely shocked when the announcement was made because we wondered what were the preparations made for something like this? I have been talking to students from class 12 and they are depressed.

The centres have been changed at the last minute, and students are not allowed to give the exam or there are technical glitches. Some students are so frustrated that they have refused to come for the next round of the exam. And now, they have been forced to take admission in private universities, which were not their first choice.

It is unfair to the students. They have been treated like guinea pigs. We do not know about the credibility of the results. If this is the credibility of the technical levels of the organisers, then there is no credibility in the results that will come out. It is unfair to those who have been topping year after year and might not be able to perform on that one given day. They will then not be able to get admission based on that one exam.