Delhi University UG Admissions Likely To Begin in September. Details Here

According to many reports, Delhi University (DU) is expected to start the undergraduate (UG) Admission Process 2022 soon, likely in the month of September. The university has already launched the 2022-23 admission portal on its official website, du.ac.in and has listed the important documents that will be required during the application process.

This year a major shift will be witnessed in the DU-UG admission process 2022. The university has moved from the old cut-off marks-based admission process (class 12 exam marks) to a new process that will be based on the entrance examination scores.

This means that earlier the candidates were admitted into the DU-UG courses based on their 12 class board marks but now they will have to qualify an entrance examination, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission into different undergraduate courses. Once candidates will qualify the DU-UG entrance exam 2022, they can apply for admission via the admission portal.