Debut Edition of CUET-UG Concludes, Records 60 Percent Attendance: NTA

The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded on Tuesday, 30 August, recorded 60 percent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

The exam could not be conducted at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates, they said, adding the exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates.

Delhi region recorded highest attendance with nearly 80 percent candidates taking the exam.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, said, 12.04 lakh candidates registered for the first five phases which ended on 23 August and phase six of CUET started on 24 August in both slots for 72,729 candidates.