CUET (UG) 2022: First Edition of Exam Concluded With 60% Attendance

The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) admissions 2022 held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. The estimated attendance for all the six phases of the exam was 60 percent, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The results of CUET-UG are expected to be announced by 9 September. However, this is just a tentative date, no official confirmation has been released by the authorities yet.

As per NTA officials, the last phase of the CUET-UG was concluded successfully on Tuesday, 30 August, throughout the country. Some examination centers, such as in Jharkhand, witnessed technical errors, affecting almost 103 students. A re-examination for these candidates will be held shortly, the NTA confirmed.