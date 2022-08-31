CUET (UG) 2022: First Edition of Exam Concluded With 60% Attendance

The debut edition of CUET 2022 is over now.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) admissions 2022 held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. The estimated attendance for all the six phases of the exam was 60 percent, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
The results of CUET-UG are expected to be announced by 9 September. However, this is just a tentative date, no official confirmation has been released by the authorities yet.
As per NTA officials, the last phase of the CUET-UG was concluded successfully on Tuesday, 30 August, throughout the country. Some examination centers, such as in Jharkhand, witnessed technical errors, affecting almost 103 students. A re-examination for these candidates will be held shortly, the NTA confirmed.
According to NTA officials, the overall attendance in the CUET-UG 2022 was not disappointing. In fact, an average attendance of 75-80% was recorded in places like Delhi which have many central universities.
The overall attendance of all the six phases of the CUET-UG 2022 across the country was approximately 60%. However, some northeastern state universities were exempted from conducting the CUET-UG entrance exam this year, due to some unavoidable technical and operational issues. Therefore, the attendance rate was low in such states, otherwise the overall CUET-UG debut edition was conducted successfully throughout the country, said an NTA official.
According to Kumar, the UGC will investigate all the reasons behind the attendance. "In Delhi, the overall attendance in all phases was recorded between 75% to 80%. This is the highest attendance in a given region," he added.
CUET was planned to be completed in two phases but ended with six phases ultimately.
The first phase of the exam was conducted in July and the remaining in August.
The examination was conducted across 444 centers, including 239 cities in India and four cities outside the country.
The total number of candidates who registered for CUET was 14,90,000.
