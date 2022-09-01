NTA NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Check? Know the Result Date Here

The NEET UG 2022 answer key has been released by NTA. Know the steps to check.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. All the medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2022 can now check and download the official answer key. The instructions and a direct link to download the NTA NEET provisional answer key have been provided below.
All the candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be challenged in case of any discrepancies. To object the NEET 2022 provisional answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 against each answer challenged.
The link for challenging the answer key is also available on the website. Candidates should try to raise their concerns before the last date, which is likely in the first week of September. After the closure date, no objection or challenge will be entertained by the concerned authorities.
Once NTA addresses all the challenges and concerns of candidates regarding the NEET-UG provisional answer key, a final answer key will be released and that will be non-objectionable. The NEET-UG 2022 Result and final answer key are expected to be released on 7 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Candidates who want to know how to download check the NEET-UG answer key and calculate the scores must follow the steps mentioned below:
Go to the website – neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the direct NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth
Hit the submit option
Your NEET 2022 UG answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference
Raise objections if you are not satisfied with the answers
