CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon; How To Download CUET Scorecards Here

CUET UG 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 results soon. Students who appear for the exam can visit the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in to check the CUET UG 2024 result. One should note that the exact date and time have not been announced yet. Concerned candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores.
You can download your CUET UG 2024 results from the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in when the link is activated. Make sure to check the latest announcements on the site if you want to download the CUET UG scorecard on time. Candidates who are waiting to check the scores must keep their login credentials ready. The result link is expected to be activated soon by the officials.
According to NTA, the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2024 exam was published on 7 July 2024. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till 9 July.
As per the officials, the challenges submitted by the candidates will be reviewed by the panel of subject experts. The CUET UG 2024 result will be prepared based on the objections raised by concerned students.
It is also worth noting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from 15 to 19 July. According to NTA, the retest will be conducted for those students who are not satisfied with the marks.
More details about the CUET UG 2024 retest will be provided by NTA on the official website. The CUET exam was conducted from 15 May to 29 May, for all registered candidates.
Read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CUET UG result 2024 online:
Go to the official website of the CUET UG exam - cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Tap on the CUET UG Results 2024 link on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials and tap on submit.
The CUET UG result will appear on the screen.
Check the marks and personal details mentioned on the scorecard.
Download the scorecard from the website and save a copy for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
