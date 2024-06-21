UGC NET Cancelled, Alleged Leaks in NEET UG: Where is NTA Going Wrong?

Kidwai asserted that there was no transparency on the selection of NTA’s members, its finances and outlay, setting of question papers, or the SOPs on selection of exam centres, fee for each exam among other things.

“There is no involvement of stakeholders such as teachers and professors on setting up papers and yet NTA is the decider of the future of universities, teachers and the entire education system. It has become the single gatekeeper of who gets entry into UG, PG and PhD courses. This is not centralisation but a coup,” she opined.

She added that soon after, the class 10 and 12 exams will be “in danger” and that class 12 exams have already been made “irrelevant”. She underscored that NTA cannot be entrusted with any examinations and needs to be scrapped.

However, Subrahmanyam said that NTA has been set up as a “global-standard professional, online testing service” for all the major exams being conducted by the Government.

“Within a short time, NTA has set up structures, finalised protocols, built up question banks, tied up for IT solutions and conducted several exams without a hitch. There have been one or two aberrations and NTA has learnt from them,” he told The Quint.