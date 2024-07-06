CUET UG Result 2024 Date: When Will CUET UG Scores be Declared by NTA?

CUET UG Result 2024: The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2024 result is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially scheduled the CUET result 2024 for 30 June, 2024, but it has not declared the results yet. According to reports, NTA is still working on the results and it will be announced soon after it is finalized. After the provisional answer key is out, candidates will be able to submit objections if they have any. The final answer key and result will be announced after that.
CUET Exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper) from 15 to 29 May 2024. It was the first time the national entrance exam was held in a hybrid format. As this, the universities will also start admissions by setting minimum cut-off marks after the CUET UG result is announced. It is to be noted that there is no centralized counselling process in the case of CUET and candidates will have to apply for admission to the universities separately.
CUET UG Result 2024 Result Date
CUET UG Result 2024 will be declared anytime soon. The official result date and time is yet to be confirmed.
Where to Check CUET UG Result 2024?
Candidates can download and check CUET UG Result 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in.
CUET UG Result 2024: Login Details
Candidates should use following login details to check their CUET UG scores 2024.
Application number
Date of birth
How to Check CUET UG Result 2024?
Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for CUET UG Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check your CUET UG scores 2024 carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
