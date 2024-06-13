CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Soon: How To Download CUET UG Provisional Key; Details

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the CUET UG 2024 answer key soon for interested candidates. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses, CUET UG provisional answer key link will be activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. One should note that the exact answer key date is not known yet. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated on the website so stay alert.

Candidates are patiently waiting for the CUET UG 2024 answer key to be released so they can calculate their scores. Please note that the link will be released on the website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG only. Concerned candidates can raise objections against the key till the last date. All the important dates and details will be announced soon for students so stay alert.